Enemy fired from MLRS settlement near Zaporizhia, infrastructure objects were hit

The enemy fired from a multiple launch rocket system at a settlement near Zaporizhia, and infrastructure facilities were hit.

The head of the Zaporizhia regional military administration Olexander Starukh reported about it in the telegram channel, informs Censor.NET.

"The explosions that were heard tonight are an enemy attack on the territory of the suburbs from a multiple launch rocket system. Infrastructure facilities in the area of one of the settlements near the regional center were previously hit. There were no" arrivals "in the city," Starukh said.

