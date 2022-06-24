Ukrainian Su-25 and Su-24m inflicted powerful air strikes on occupiers. Ammunition depot, up to 30 armored vehicles and equipment repair point affected - Air Force
On June 23, Su-25 attack aircraft and Su-24m bombers struck heavy air strikes at the occupying forces and logistics centers.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces.
"In the north-eastern direction, the strike groups struck ammunition depots, up to thirty enemy armored combat vehicles, manpower, as well as a point for repair and restoration of military equipment," the statement said.