Defenders of Severodonetsk received command to depart from city on new, more strengthened positions, - Haidai. VIDEO

Defenders of Severodonetsk will move away from the city to new, more fortified positions.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Sergey Haidai reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, such a decision has already been made.

"They have already been ordered to retreat to new positions, from there to fight normally and defeat the enemy," Haidai added.

Он также сообщил, что Северодонецк расисты практически разрушили, критически важная инфраструктура разрушена, 90% города повреждено, 80% жилых домов придется снести - восстановлению они не подлежат.

Gaidai also informs that Russian troops are advancing in the direction of Lysychansk from Toshkivka-Zoloty. Enemy SRGs were already entering the area, and attacks into the city were repulsed.

