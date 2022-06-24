At night Ukrainian divisions left part of industrial zone of Severodonetsk in organized way, - Butusov

Ukrainian units leave Severodonetsk, Luhansk region.

This was announced on Facebook by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov.

"We left Severodonetsk. Tonight, Ukrainian units left part of the Severodonetsk industrial zone in an organized manner. On the section of the front where I was, the retreat came under fire, but without losses," he said.

"It is bitter to leave, but this decision is long overdue. Ukrainian soldiers fought with dignity for the city and did more than possible in such extremely difficult conditions. Without bridges and without pontoons, every day of battle was a continuous heroism. I will write about this later. We went out. But we will definitely be back. Eternal glory to the Ukrainian heroes who fought to the end," Butusov added.

We will remind, this morning the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Sergey Haidai reported that defenders of Severodonetsk received the command to leave the city on new fortified positions.

Watch more: Defenders of Severodonetsk received command to depart from city on new, more strengthened positions, - Haidai. VIDEO