Unknown people blew up the car in which Dmitry Savluchenko was. He died on the spot.

This was reported by local telegram channels. Also the information was confirmed by the Russian state mass media, informs Censor.NET.

The explosion took place around 8 am. The car caught fire. There was one person inside - Savluchenko himself. Local telegram channels write that the car contained ammunition that detonated.

Dmytro Savluchenko is known for his anti-Ukrainian activities. He was a member of Medvedchuk's and Sharia's parties, and organized scandalous "victory races." After the occupation of Kherson, he was appointed "Chairman of the Board of Family, Youth and Sports of the Kherson region."

