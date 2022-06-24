NATO and G7 should not push Ukraine to make peace with Russia by giving up territories. That would be disaster, Johnson said

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson believes that the G7 and NATO should not push Ukraine to make peace with Russia by giving up part of its territory.

This was reported by The Guardian newspaper, informs Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"My message to my colleagues in the G7 and, in particular, in NATO, will sound like this: 'Now is not the time to agree and encourage Ukrainians to go to a bad peace, a peace for which they are offered to give up part of their territory in exchange for a ceasefire," statement by the Prime Minister during his visit to Ruanda.

He stressed: "I think it would be a disaster. It would be a trigger for further escalation."

