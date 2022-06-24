European Union and NATO are assembling modern coalition for war with Russia, - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) and the European Union were allegedly assembling a modern coalition to fight, and by and large, for war with Russia.

He stated this during a visit to Azerbaijan, Censor.NET reports with reference to Gazeta.ru.

"We have no illusions that the current Russophobic charge of the European Union will somehow dissolve or change in the viewable, and to be honest, in the long run," he said.

According to him, this path was chosen by Europeans.

"Right now, including the European Union, together with NATO, they are assembling such a modern coalition to fight, and by and large, war with the Russian Federation," Lavrov added.

At the same time, the Russian Foreign Minister stated that Moscow would continue to monitor the situation and actions of the EU and NATO.

