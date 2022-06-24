Armed Forces liquidated well-known "Wagnerian" Orlov, known under pseudonym Mazaev. PHOTOS

The armed forces have destroyed a militant who previously killed people in Syria and Libya and wrote the book "#theyarenotthere".

As Censor.NET reports about it with reference to the "Myrotvorets" center.

According to the Center, the pro-Kremlin mercenary is the author of the autobiographical book "#theyrenotthere", which tells about his participation in hostilities in Ukraine, Syria, and Libya.

"Orlov was so eager for fame that until the last day he posted photos and videos of his participation in the fighting in Ukraine, while merging the dispositions of orcs in the Donbas. Using even these data, the Armed Forces struck several accurate artillery strikes on "Wagner" bases, one of which, apparently, covered Orlov-Mazaev, and at the same time several dozen more "theyrenotthere", it is said on the Center's website.

Read more: Enemy captured Hirske in Luhansk region

It is not specified when and under what circumstances the Wagner man was killed.









