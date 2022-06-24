Kremlin plans to blow up houses in Mozyr to involve Belarus in war against Ukraine, - MID

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia will try to involve Belarus in a military conflict with Ukraine through a series of provocations against infrastructure and civilians.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the page MID of the Ministry of Defense.

"Subversive groups arrived in the city of Mozyr under the guise of civilians. They include personnel of the Russian Central Intelligence Agency and mercenaries of private military companies controlled by Prigogin and Shoigu.

It is known that the plans of these groups include the organization of a series of terrorist attacks on the territory of Belarus. That is, a scenario similar to that used in Russia during the outbreak of the war in Chechnya will be used. Then the special services of the Russian Federation organized explosions in several houses of Ryazan, accusing of it mythical "Chechen fighters". Therefore, the Russian GRU plans to conduct a series of artillery and missile strikes on the Mozyr refinery, civilian infrastructure, and housing estates. During the shelling, additional explosions of residential buildings, hospitals and schools will take place," the statement reads.

Read more: Rashists in occupied territories kidnap relatives of Ukrainian military - including children, - MID

It is noted that according to the Kremlin curators of the "special operation", this will create for Lukashenko the so-called "kazuz belli". That is, a formal pretext for waging war. It is believed that in this case, the self-proclaimed "president" of Belarus will not have the opportunity to avoid participating in the war.

With this information, Belarusian army officers began evacuating their families from Mozyr, the MID added.