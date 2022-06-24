Assault around southern outskirts of Lysychansk is repulsed, enemy captured Mykolaivka in Bakhmut direction, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 24.06.2022.

"121 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion last.

In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, the enemy holds four naval-based cruise missile carriers.

No significant changes in the situation were noted in the Volyn, Polissya, and Siversky areas. In the latter, the enemy carried out artillery shelling in the area of ​​the village of Boyaro-Lezhachi, Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy is trying to create conditions for the offensive in the directions Izium - Barvinkove and Izium - Sloviansk.

In the Kharkiv direction, a group of enemy troops is conducting a defense to prevent the advance of units of the Defense Forces towards the state border to the north and northeast of the city of Kharkiv. At the same time, the enemy is trying to carry out assault operations in order to improve the tactical position of its units. The Russian aggressor fired artillery at the settlements of Ruska Lozova, Stary Saltiv, Chuhuiv, Pechenihy, and Bayrak.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy focuses its efforts on conducting an offensive in the direction of Dovhenke - Dolyna. Our soldiers successfully repulsed the assault of the enemy in the directions of Sulyhivka - Vernopillya and Dibrivne - Kurulka. The occupiers carried out remote mining of the area near the settlement of Dolyna.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the occupiers carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, Loskutivka, and Spirne.

Inflicted an air strike in the area of ​​Lysychansk. They carried out assault operations in the industrial zone of Severodonetsk.

Ukrainian defenders successfully repulsed the assault near the southern outskirts of Lysychansk. The enemy, with the support of artillery, launched an assault in the direction of Vovchoyarivka, and the fighting continues.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers fired artillery at the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, and Mayorske. Inflicted air strikes near Yakovlivka, Mykolayivka and Pokrovsky. The enemy captured the settlement of Mykolaivka. The enemy's reconnaissance attempt in the direction of Myronivka-Vuhlehirska TPP failed. The occupiers, with losses, withdrew. Russian invaders launched a missile strike from Tu-22M3 aircraft in the city of Konstantinovka.

In the Kramatorsk, Avdiivka, Novopavlivsky, and Zaporizhia directions, the enemy exerts systematic fire along the line of contact in order to restrain the actions of our troops and prevent their transfer to other directions. He struck air strikes in the areas of Pavlivka and Vuhledar. Carried out artillery shelling near the village of Siversk. The Ukrainian soldiers have once again repulsed the assault in the Marinka area. The enemy retreated.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on maintaining the previously occupied frontiers. As a result of successful offensive actions of our units, part of the enemy forces left the prepared defensive positions and fled to the area of the settlement of Olhine, Beryslav district, Kherson region.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine!" it is said in the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.