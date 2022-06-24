Russia has already failed - Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has assured that Washington will continue to support Ukraine in opposing Russian aggression, and that Russia has already lost in the war it has waged.

According to Censor.NЕТ this was reported by "European pravda".

Blinken made the statement at a news conference in Berlin on Friday.

"Ukrainians are defending themselves with incredible courage, and Russia has already failed. Putin's goal, as he himself said, was to destroy Ukraine as an independent and sovereign country. This goal has failed. A sovereign and independent Ukraine will last longer than Putin will live", he said.

Blinken added that Russia, despite achieving some success in the Donbass, is far from a decisive victory, and the achievements it already has, cost it an extremely high price.

Read more: G7 will increase pressure on Russia, - Blinken

"Tens of thousands of Russian servicemen have reportedly been killed or wounded since the invasion. Russia continues to lose large numbers of tanks, aircraft and armored vehicles," he said.

He added that even in the event of a further offensive, Russia would occupy the cities it had completely destroyed, and the Ukrainian military would instead retreat to more fortified positions where it could defend itself effectively.

"Our intelligence reports that Russian troops continue to suffer from low morale, high mortality, equipment problems and leadership that refuses to inform them of the real state of affairs on the battlefield," Blinken said.

Read more: Russia fails to prevent the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine, - Sky News