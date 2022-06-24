The Canadian parliament has approved a law confiscating Russian assets

The Canadian Senate has approved a bill proposed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which provides for the possibility of confiscation of Russian assets.

Censor.NЕТ reports with reference to Reuters.

It is reported that Bill C-19 proposes a number of measures, including a two-year ban on the purchase of housing by foreign nationals, as well as the right to confiscate and sell assets responsible for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It is also being reported that a 450-page document has passed the upper house of any changes and will become law after the formal royal consent.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has already reacted to the news. According to him, the changes also provide for the transfer of confiscated property to another state.

"In the case of Ukraine, this means that Canada will be able to confiscate frozen Russian assets on its territory and transfer them to Ukraine. This is the first precedent for strengthening such a mechanism in the legislation after the start of the war," he added.

Read more: Discussed further defense cooperation - Zelensky held talks with Trudeau