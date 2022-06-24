In Kharkiv region, Opposition MP Lazurenko received two years in prison for treason

The court found Andriy Lazurenko, a deputy of the Solonitsy village council in the Kharkiv region from the Opposition Platform - For life, guilty of treason and sentenced him to two years in prison without confiscation of property.

This became known from the verdict of the Kyiv District Court of Kharkiv, published in the Unified State Register of Court Decisions Unified State Register of Court Decisions, Censor.NЕТ reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Person_1 should be found guilty of committing a criminal offense under Part 1, Article 14, Part 1 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and assign him agreed by the parties in accordance with the plea agreement dated 09.06.2022 punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 2 ( two) years without confiscation of property", the verdict reads.

According to the materials of the criminal proceedings, in the period from March 2 to 5, the deputy called via WhatsApp to the representatives of the youth wing of the party "Opposition Platform - for Life" and said that in the near future Kharkiv and Kharkiv region will be occupied by representatives of the Russian armed forces which are to support the specified party.

In this regard, he instructed to prepare to jointly commit acts of violence against representatives of the state authorities of Ukraine and persons performing functions for its protection, namely: representatives of territorial defense units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other armed groups and law enforcement agencies.

It is also known from the court document that at the court hearing the accused pleaded guilty, repented of the committed criminal offense and actively facilitated the disclosure of this crime.

"There are no victims of the criminal offense. No damage was caused as a result of the criminal offense, there are no serious consequences", the document reads.

As it was reported, the deputy of Solonitsy settlement council from OPZZh was detained on March 15.

The prosecutor's office did not name the deputy, but, according to media reports, it was Andriy Lazurenko. In 2019, he ran for the Verkhovna Rada from OPZZh. He was the director of the law firm "Angard-ATT".