EU at OSCE: Putin simply has to order an end to the war and withdraw troops from Ukraine

In order to put an end to the deaths and destruction of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin simply has to order an end to the war and the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.

The statement issued by the EU during a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna says, according to Censor.NEТ citing Ukrinform.

"At four o'clock on February 24, the largest war of aggression in Europe since World War II began, which brought untold suffering to the people of Ukraine. The world knows who the aggressor is. With its deliberate, unprovoked and unjustified attack, Russia has chosen to be an aggressor, which we strongly condemn", the statement said.

As was reminded in the EU, last week the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said: the scale of deaths and destruction in Mariupol indicates serious violations of international law, and "terrible things done to civilians will leave an indelible mark, including for future generations ". Instead, a few weeks ago, the Russian ambassador to the United Kingdom called the destruction a "collateral damage".

Read more: Russia wants to completely remove OSCE from Ukraine: it is blocking extension of mandate, - EU statement

"It seems that this is now being cynically repeated in Severodonetsk and other parts of Ukraine. It is quite easy to avoid such losses. President Putin simply needs to be ordered to stop this war and withdraw all Russian forces and military equipment from all over Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders", the EU statement said.

The European Union has also pointed out that Russia's aggression is a tragedy for Ukraine and at the same time a sharp challenge for the international community, as Russian representatives question the term "international order based on rules."

"President Putin's recent statement on the 'return and consolidation of territory' has exposed the imperialist nature of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and clearly demonstrated its violent and neo-imperialist attempt of the usual territorial conquest and rewriting of history," the document said.

Read more: Moldova is ready to support sanctions against Russian Federation, - Grosu

The EU has assured that it will continue to provide strong support for Ukraine's economic, military, social and financial sustainability, including humanitarian assistance. "Our financial sanctions, aimed at reducing the military potential of the aggressor, are another important part of this equation. The wars of aggression have not paid off in the past, and it is even more necessary that they do not pay off in today's world," the statement said.