As a result of Russian invasion 1338 civilians in Kiev area were lost, - RMA

As a result of the Russian invasion in Kiev region, 1,338 civilians died and 700 people were killed with small arms.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, Oleksiy Kuleba, the Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported it on telegram .

"The numbers speak for themselves: 1,338 civilians were killed. About 700 people were killed with small arms. More than 5,000 families were left homeless. By the way, about 26,000 infrastructure facilities were damaged or completely destroyed", Kuleba said.

According to him, RMA is making every effort to, firstly, improve the living standards of citizens of Kyiv region, and secondly, to ensure the recognition of war crimes against the Ukrainian people in the legal field.

"It is very important that the international media cover the true history of the Russian-Ukrainian war and the military actions in Kyiv region. And we appreciate it", Kuleba added.

