Russian occupiers fired at Khotyn community, Sumy region on June 24, - MRA
2 0714
The Russian military fired on the Khotyn community of the Sumy region at about 6 pm, no casualties or damage were reported.
As Censor.NЕТ informs, this was reported on telegram by the head of the regional military administration (RMA) Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.
"At about 6 pm, the Russians fired twice at the Khotyn community from artillery. Four hits, self-propelled aertillert and about 10 from rocket-propelled grenade launchers. No casualties or damage was reported", he wrote.