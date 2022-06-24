"There will be weapons. And soon there will be even more. We are accelerating these processes" - Kuleba.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that international partners were speeding up arms supplies to Ukraine.

"The weapons will be delivered. And soon there will be even more. We are accelerating these processes," the minister said on the national telethon, as Censor.NЕТ informs citing LigaBusinessInform.

Kuleba added that only today, June 24, President Volodymyr Zelensky held two meetings on arms supplies.

"Partners also see that we need more weapons and know exactly what weapons we need to hand over", he said.