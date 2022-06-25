Strike on Desna: 20 missiles were fired at village from territory of Belarus. Infrastructure objects were destroyed. Pre-lossless

Today, June 25, at about 5 am, the Chernihiv region came under mass rocket fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the operational command "North".

It is noted that 20 rockets were fired from planes and from the territory of the Republic of Belarus in the village of Desna.

"It is known about the destruction of infrastructure. Preliminarily without losses. Details are being clarified and will be announced later," - said in the OK "North".

