Enemy struck missile strike on military object in Yavoriv region, - Lviv RMA

6 missiles were fired in the Lviv region from the Black Sea. Two of them were shot down, the rest were hit in a military facility in Yavoriv region, 4 people were injured. The fire is localized.

The head of the Lviv regional military administration Maxim Kozytsky reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

"Today at 4 o'clock in the morning a military facility in Yavoriv region was hit by a missile. According to preliminary information, the Air Command "West" of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to shoot down two missiles. Unfortunately, four flew," he said.

According to Kozytsky, the missiles were fired from the Black Sea. 4 people were injured. The fire was localized.

