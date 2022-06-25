Pentagon clarified what equipment new aid package for Ukraine contains

The US military aid package to Ukraine will include 18 boats.

As Censor.NET reports, the Pentagon reports about it.

These include two 10-meter river vessels, six 12-meter sea warships and ten 11-meter Dauntless Sea Ark patrol boats.

It is noted that most of these boats are designed to protect rivers, but they can also be used in coastal areas.

The latest package also contains four highly mobile HIMARS artillery missile systems; 36 thousand 105 mm cartridges; 18 tactical howitzer tractors; 1200 Mk-19 grenade launchers and 2000 machine guns.

