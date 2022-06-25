Most likely, war of Russian Federation against Ukraine will come to end at negotiating table, - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stressed that the Alliance must ensure the strongest possible position of Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with El Pais, informs Censor.NET.

"Most likely, this war will end at the negotiating table. We are responsible for securing Ukraine's strongest position. And the best way to do that is to provide strong military and economic support and push tough sanctions against Russia," he said.

According to Stoltenberg, NATO wants to help Ukraine remain a sovereign and independent European nation.

