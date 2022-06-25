Night shelling - evidence that Kremlin is trying to involve Belarus in war against Ukraine - intelligence

On the night of June 25, the first case of an air strike on Ukraine directly from the territory of Belarus was recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the data of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"On the night of June 25, a massive missile and bomb attack was carried out on the territory of Ukraine. In particular, Russian bombers "worked" directly from the territory of Belarus. For this purpose, six Tu-22M3 aircraft were involved, which launched 12 X-22 cruise missiles. The launch line is the area of the town of Petrykov, not far from Mozyr, approximately 50-60 kilometers from the state border of Ukraine. The bombers took off from the airport "Shaykovka" Kaluga region of Russia. Then through the territory of Kaluga and Smolensk regions entered the airspace of Belarus. After launching the missiles, they returned to Shaykovka Airport in Russia. The blow was inflicted on Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions," the statement reads.

It is noted that this is the first case of an air strike on Ukraine directly from the territory of Belarus.

"Today's shelling is directly related to the Kremlin's efforts to involve Belarus in the war in Ukraine as a direct participant," the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said.

Also yesterday it became known about the arrival on the territory of the Belarusian Mozyr of Russian sabotage groups that plan to blow up houses, schools and hospitals in the city. Possible provocations can be submitted in response to Ukraine's air strikes.

See more: Near border with Belarus in Volyn a complete ban on visiting forests was introduced - RMA. MAP