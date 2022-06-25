Ukraine will return to borders of 1991. By end of year active hostilities will decrease to almost zero, - Budanov

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that starting in August, certain events will take place that will show the whole world that a turning point is beginning.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Major General Kirill Budanov, told ITV news.

"Ukraine will return to the borders of 1991 and we are not considering any other scenarios. By the end of the year, active hostilities will be reduced to almost zero. We will regain control over our territories in the foreseeable future," said Kirill Budanov.

The head of Ukraine's military intelligence confirmed that now part of the Ukrainian army's success in the Russian-Ukrainian war depends on international support, and noted Britain's recent proposal to train 10,000 Ukrainian servicemen.

"Putin will not succeed. This is a tragedy to which he has led Russia and Ukraine, and it will end in disaster for Russia. Nothing else," the head of Ukraine's military intelligence concluded.