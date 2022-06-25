If I was told to give up support for Ukraine, I would resign, Johnson said

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson stated that one of the key issues he would consider as the reason for his resignation could be the defeat in support of Ukraine.

He stated this on the BBC, informs Censor.NET with reference to the EP.

In response to the question whether Johnson believes that leadership is connected with morality, and whether there are any circumstances under which he would resign, the British prime minister indicated support for Ukraine.

"Of course, I think it's (about morality). If I were told that we should abandon the Ukrainian cause because it was becoming too difficult, and the cost of supporting this people is too high in terms of inflation, economic damage, I would admit that lost a very important dispute, and I would leave," he said.

At the same time, Johnson stressed that he "does not see" such a situation.

