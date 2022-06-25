Russia resumed launches of "Iskanders" from territory of Belarus and for first time used long-range Tu-22M3 bombers from airspace of Belarus, - Air Force

On the night of June 25, Russian troops launched a massive missile strike on the territory of Ukraine. In total, more than fifty missiles of various types were fired: air, sea and ground-based.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces.

It is noted that for the first time from the territory of Belarus, the enemy used long-range Tu-22M3 bombers against Ukraine. And also resumed the use of operational and tactical complexes "Iskander" from this country.

"Sea-based "Caliber" cruise missiles were mainly sent to targets in western Ukraine. In the northern direction of the Tu-22M3 aircraft, the enemy used X-22 missiles, as well as ground-based missiles from operational and tactical complexes - "Iskander" and "Tochka-U". In the southern direction, the occupiers used "ONYX" missiles operational and tactical complex "Bastion", - said in a statement.

It is noted that the X-22, "Onyx", "Iskander" missiles are extremely difficult targets for air defense systems that are in service with the Ukrainian Air Force. After all, the speed of Onyx and X-22 missiles is over 3,000 km / h. And Iskander missiles fly on a ballistic trajectory. Their defeat is an atypical and extremely difficult task for the air defense facilities available in Ukraine.

Read more: Massive strike on Zhytomyr region: about 10 missiles shot down by Ukrainian air defense

"Some of the occupiers' missiles were shot down by the air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Air Force Command said.