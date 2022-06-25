Zelenskyi fired ambassadors to Georgia, Slovakia, Portugal, Iran and Lebanon
5 94513
President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has fired Ukraine's extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors to five countries: Georgia, Slovakia, Portugal, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Lebanese Republic.
According to Censor.NET, the relevant decrees №439/2022, №440/2022, №441/2022, №442/2022, №443/2022 are published on the website of the head of state.
In particular, the President dismissed:
- Ambassador to Georgia Igor Dolgov;
- Ambassador to Slovakia Yuri Mushko;
- Ambassador to Portugal Inna Ognivets;
- Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Serhiy Burdyliak;
- Ambassador to the Lebanese Republic Igor Ostash.