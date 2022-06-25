Belarus can transfer DRG to territory of Ukraine, - Skibitsky

Separate special units of the Russian Federation conduct joint exercises with units of special operations forces of Belarus.

This was stated by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitsky, informs Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, they are working out the appropriate application of these special forces from the territory of Belarus to the territory of Ukraine.

"And, accordingly, they are studying the area of ​​possible hostilities. We have seen this in previous years, when bilateral joint exercises of Russians and Belarusians were held near our borders. It is along the entire border line.

What is the threat? The threat is that this may be prepared by sabotage and reconnaissance groups, which may then enter our territory. If we talk about the creation of strike groups, today we do not notice it. But the experience of March-April, when Russian troops were regrouped, withdrawn from the territory of Belarus and transferred to the east of Ukraine, shows that in two or three weeks Russian troops can return to the territory of Belarus," Skibitsky explained.

