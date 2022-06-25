Russians spread information on demolition of houses in Mariupol to return people to city, - Andryushchenko

In Mariupol, the occupiers are spreading plans to demolish undamaged homes.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko reported about it in the Telegram, transfers Censor.NET.

"Russian-controlled publics have been given" secret "information today about houses in Mariupol that are to be demolished. The information spreads quite quickly and causes a furious resonance among Mariupol residents in the evacuation," Andryushchenko said.

According to him, this information is a deliberate fake.

"After analyzing the list of buildings, we can confidently say that at least 30% of this list is not damaged at all.

The only purpose of spreading such misinformation is to force Mariupol residents to return home due to psychological influence and fear of losing the latter. In Mariupol. Where the occupiers have a catastrophic shortage of able-bodied people," Andryushchenko stressed.

He urged Mariupol residents not to panic.

"You are being deliberately dragged to one end for use as modern-day slaves in Russia," the adviser wrote.

Watch more: Racists struck at Bakhmut. There are dead and wounded, - National police. VIDEO