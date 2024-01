The Russian occupiers failed to block Ukrainian defenders in Severodonetsk.

The mayor of Severodonetsk Oleksander Stryuk declared it on air of a telemarathon, Censor.NET informs.

"The city was not blockaded. The military units that were to withdraw to more fortified positions came out, so the encirclement failed," he said.

Read more: We are trying to deploy brigade group in Poland within framework of NATO structures, - Minister of Defense Blaszczak