Russian bank started working in occupied Melitopol: it accepts money but does not issue it

A branch of a Russian bank has opened in Melitopol, which has been under Russian occupation for four months now.

The mayor Ivan Fedorov declared it, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"It's hard for me to say that this is an official bank, this is an "international Far Eastern bank" that has opened its branch. What is significant is that this bank only accepts funds but does not issue them. Therefore, it is possible to hand over funds to the bank, but it is impossible to get a transfer, for example," the mayor said.

Fedorov also noted that a pseudo-tax inspection has started operating in the city, and the invaders are forcing entrepreneurs to register there. Those who refuse are threatened with "sanctions".

