Negotiations between Lukashenko and Putin have begun in St. Petersburg, Russia

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and usurper of power in Belarus Alexander Lukashenko have begun talks in St. Petersburg.

As Censor.NET informs, the Russian edition "Kommersant" writes about it.

The meeting is taking place on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Russia and Belarus.

According to the Russian edition, Lukashenko has been on a visit to Russia for several days. Informal talks with Putin also took place on June 23 and 24.

