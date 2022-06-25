Attempted enemy offensive in Sloviansk direction was stopped - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 25.06.2022.

According to Censor.NET.

"122 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion last.

In the Volyn and Polissya areas, units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, on a rotating basis, perform tasks to cover the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel regions. The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory of this country remains.

In the Siversky direction, the occupiers continue to improve their defensive positions in the border areas of the Russian Federation. The enemy fired artillery at the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Hrynivka and Yanzhulivka in the Chernihiv region. In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy is taking measures to provide its units with ammunition. Takes measures to replenish losses.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired on the positions of our troops and elements of the infrastructure of settlements.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped an enemy attack in the area of ​​Bohorodychne and stormed in the direction of Mazanivka. The occupiers withdrew with losses.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on maintaining the occupied borders and regrouping troops.

The enemy did not take active action in the Kramatorsk direction. He carried out shelling in the areas of the settlements of Maiaki, Pyskunivka and Siversk. In order to identify the positions of our troops and adjust the fire, he conducted aerial reconnaissance of the Orlan-10 UAV.

In the Lysychansk direction, the enemy fired on the areas of the settlements of Vovchoyarivka, Loskutivka, Bila Hora, Verkhnokamyanka, Verkhnyokamyanske, Vyimka, and Zolotarivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers recorded enemy shelling with mortars, artillery and jet artillery near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pokrovske, Mykolaivka, Vershyna, Berestove, Zaitseve, Klinove, New York, Volodymyrivka, and Ivano-Daryivka.

Our defenders successfully repulsed all offensive and assault actions of the enemy in the directions of the settlements of Pokrovske, New York and Marinka. The occupiers withdrew.

In order to restrain the actions of our troops, the enemy carried out demonstrative actions in the direction of the settlement of Vershyna. The enemy also struck Ka-52 and Mi-24 helicopters near Pavlivka.

After the withdrawal of units of our troops, the enemy is consolidated in the areas of the settlements of Severodonetsk, Sirotyne, Voronove, and Borivske.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy focuses its main efforts on maintaining the occupied frontiers. In order to deplete the personnel and destroy the fortifications, the enemy fired at the positions of our troops with mortars, artillery and jet artillery along the line of contact.

In the Black and Azov Seas, the occupiers are holding two high-precision weapons carriers in readiness to launch missile strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine. The total volley is up to sixteen cruise missiles naval base "Caliber".

The personnel of the enemy is demoralized, the promised "huge" payments for participation in hostilities by the command of the Russian occupation forces under various pretexts are not carried out. The occupiers continue to suffer heavy losses in battles with the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine!" it is said in the information of the General Staff.