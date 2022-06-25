It's like declaring war - Lukashenko on Lithuania's blockade of goods in Kaliningrad region

At a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the blockade of the transit of some goods to Kaliningrad "looks like a declaration of war."

As Censor.NET informs, the Russian state news agency "RIA Novosti" reports about it with reference to a meeting of Lukashenko and Putin.

Lukashenko stated: "We are very stressed by the situation and the policy pursued by our neighbors. You know in general terms: this is the leadership of Poland and the leadership of Lithuania. Politics (directed - ed.) For confrontation.

Recently, most mercenaries are from Poland. I do not understand why they need this confrontation. But it is clear that they are standing behind and pushing, and so on. But politics is disgusting, behavior is aggressive.

The same with Lithuania. There is a growing flow of information about their plan to suspend transit from Russia through Belarus to Kaliningrad, to isolate Kaliningrad. Well, listen, it's in line with the declaration of war! This is unacceptable for such things in modern conditions."

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus added that he hoped for a tough and mirror response from Russia to these "hostile actions" by Lithuania.

