Biden and G7 leaders have agreed to ban import of gold from Russia - CNN

US President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders have agreed to ban the imports of gole from Russia.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this was announced by a CNN reporter Caitlen Collins on her twitter account.

"President Biden and other G7 leaders have agreed to announce a ban on imports of new gold from Russia, according to CNN. Gold is the second largest export for Russia after energy. The US Treasury Department will make an official statement on Tuesday," Collins wrote.

According to Reuters, the member states of the European Union are preparing to announce sanctions on imports of Russian gold. Specifically, a source familia with the sanctions said that the European Commission was working to add gold to a possible next package of restrictions.

