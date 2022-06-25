We focus on defense, security and military cooperation - Simmons on the union of Great Britain, Poland and Ukraine

The tripartite format of cooperation between Ukraine, Great Britain and Poland is currently focused on defense, security and military cooperation. Diplomatic and political cooperation is also possible in the future.

This was stated by the Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Ukraine Melinda Simmons in an іnterview to Suspilne, Censor.NЕТ reports.

"We are working on what to do next with this (trilateral format of cooperation – ed.). We are focused on defense, security and military cooperation. In my opinion, in the future we can develop diplomatic and political types of interaction, within which the cooperation of the trio can strengthen relationships. However, now we are all focused on countering the invasion", said Simmons.

She also denied a report in an Italian newspaper that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had allegedly offered the Ukrainian president a new union as an alternative to the EU.

"This is non-reliable information," said the British Ambassador.