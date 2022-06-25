Ukraine is considering terminating a visa-free regime for Israeli citizens - Ambassador Korniychuk

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the President of Ukraine are considering terminating the visa-free regime for Israeli citizens.

The ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Evgeny Korniychuk reported about it, according to Censor.NЕТ citing Ukrinform.

According to the diplomat, this is due to the restrictions that Israel imposes on refugees from Ukraine.

In particular, he noted that the Israeli Interior Ministry has reduced the list of relatives who have the right to visit Israeli citizens. Invitations to treat Ukrainians in Israel are not being considered. In addition, electronic visas have been invented for Ukrainian citizens.

"And it would be good if the restrictions would be applied to all those involved in the war. But Russian citizens enter Israel without restrictions, Belarusian citizens - too, but for Ukrainian citizens they have come up with electronic visas. Neither I nor my leadership can not take it painfully. In The Foreign Ministry and the Office of the President of Ukraine I am told that this is unacceptable. We are now considering whether to stop the visa-free regime for Israelis in return. Now it will be imperceptible, but before Rosh Hashanah the Israeli government will feel it, "Korniychuk said.

