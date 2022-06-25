Russian Federation army fired from "Hurricanes" Kryvyi Rih area in Dnipropetrovsk region - chairman of a regional council Lukashuk

Enemy troops fired from "Hurricanes" and artillery at two settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region.

The chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk regional council Nikolay Lukashuk reported about it in telegram, Censor.NЕТ informs.

"The Kryvyi Rih district is under fire again. During the day, the occupiers hit the settlements of Velyka Kostromka and Mala Kostromka with artillery and Hurricanes", he wrote.

Lukashuk clarified that one outbuilding in Malaya Kostromka was destroyed, the other burned down as a result of the shelling. People, according to him, were not injured.

In other parts of Dnipropetrovsk region all was quiet.