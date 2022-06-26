Russian rocket hit 9th floor on Lukyanovka in Kiev, several top floors were demolished, - Gerashchenko

As a result of the morning missile strike on Kyiv, a 9-storey building was damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko.

"The rocket hit the roof of a 9-storey residential building in Lukyanivka and demolished several upper floors.

Rescuers are fighting the fire. The scene of the tragedy is surrounded by police.

The information about the victims is being clarified," the statement reads.

