Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 34, 850 people, 217 aircraft, 184 helicopters, 1532 tanks and 3659 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 26.06 are approximately:
personnel - about 34,850 (+150) people were liquidated,
tanks - 1532 (+21) units,
armored combat vehicles - 3659 (+14) units,
artillery systems - 764 (+0) units,
MLRS - 243 (+2) units,
air defense means - 99 (+0) units,
aircraft - 217 (+0) units,
helicopters - 184 (+0) units,
UAV operational and tactical level - 630 (+4),
cruise missiles - 139 (+2),
ships / boats - 14 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2564 (+4) units,
special equipment - 60 (+0).
The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Kurakhiv directions. The data are being clarified