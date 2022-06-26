Rocket strike on Sarny: body of 4th victim was found under rubble. Two people are in serious condition

The number of victims of yesterday's missile strike on civilian targets in Sarny in Rivne region has increased to 4 people.

The head of the Rivne regional military administration Vitaly Koval reported about it in the telegram channel, informs Censor.NET.

"Disappointing news from Sarny. Another victim was found under the rubble. Thus, the number of victims of yesterday's missile strike on civilian targets increased to 4 people. These are men aged 30 to 51 years. Two more people are in serious condition," the head of the region said.

SES units have completed emergency rescue operations. Investigators are working.

