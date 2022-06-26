Mother of girl rescued from rubble in Kyiv is citizen of Russian Federation, - Gerashchenko. VIDEO

Rescuers are currently rescuing the girl's mother from under the rubble, who was previously handed over to medics. The woman was clamped with a concrete slab, but she is still alive.

The adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko reported about it in the telegram channel, informs Censor.NET.

"The woman trapped by the concrete slab after the rocket hit is a Russian citizen. Putin killed her husband and maimed her daughter. Rescuers are continuing to dismantle the debris to pull out the injured Russian citizen," the statement said.

