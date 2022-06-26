Two explosions were heard in Cherkasy region

The information about the explosions was confirmed by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets.

According to Censor.NET, he reported about it in the telegram channel to the Cherkasy regional state administration

"We have two explosions in the Cherkasy region. We are finding out the details. Stay in the shelters! Do not publish photos and videos. Do not report the location. Our safety depends on it!", the statement reads.

