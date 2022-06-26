Rocket attack on Kyiv: preliminarily, 1 person perished, and four were hospitalized

On the fact of the rocket attack on the center of Kyiv, a criminal investigation was carried out.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, an investigation has been launched into criminal proceedings for violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code, Part 3 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code)." - it is said in the message.

According to the investigation, on the morning of June 26, 2022, the Russian armed forces fired on the central district of Kyiv.

The missile strikes damaged a 9-story residential building and the surrounding infrastructure. The house caught fire with partial destruction of 7, 8 and 9 floors.

According to preliminary data, one person died. Four victims, including a woman and a child, were rescued from the rubble.

Watch more: Rescuers pulled injured woman out of rubble in Shevchenko district of Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

"Information on the dead and injured is being clarified. A rescue operation is underway at the scene. Pre-trial investigation into the criminal proceedings is being carried out by SSU investigators in Kyiv and Kyiv region," the Prosecutor General's Office said.