Large columns of enemy vehicles are moving through Mariupol in westerly direction, - Andryushchenko

For several days in a row, columns of military equipment have been moving through Mariupol.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko reported about it in the telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"For the fourth day in a row, large columns of military equipment are moving west through Mariupol. The city remains a limited military corps, mostly to protect potential military facilities (port, factories, railways). The mood of the occupiers can not be called "victorious". To leave the already settled place by the sea for the sake of the front is not the best prospect, "Andryushchenko wrote.

Read more: Russians spread information on demolition of houses in Mariupol to return people to city, - Andryushchenko