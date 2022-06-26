Russia's "Hunger Games" are responsible for global food crisis, - Michel

The Russian government is deliberately provoking a global food crisis in the world and is using food as a weapon in the war.

This was announced by the President of the European Council Charles Michel on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"The Kremlin is using food as a silent weapon in the war. We must resolutely oppose Russian propaganda about food and fertilizer prices. "Russia's dangerous" hunger games "are fully responsible for the global food crisis," he said.

According to Michel, the West supports the UN's efforts to restore sea routes.

"We also support global food security initiatives. The EU is working to mobilize almost € 600 million to support the most affected partners," he added.

