Rashists steal men and women from Enerhodar every day for money. Fee is 50 thousand hryvnias, - mayor Orlov

In the temporarily occupied Energodar, the occupiers continue to kidnap Ukrainians. Hundreds of citizens are in captivity.

As informs Censor.NET, the Enerhodar mayor Dmytro Orlov reported about it.

According to him, the rashists are doing business on blood in the occupied Enerhodar and the nearby villages of the district.

"Hundreds of city residents are currently being held captive. Many of them are skilled workers at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. People are electrocuted, beaten, and held for weeks and sometimes months. They demand to confess to "illegal activities", in particular participation in the city's self-defense, concealment of weapons, and to name the names of other "accomplices". If earlier only men were abducted, now women are also taken prisoner, "the statement reads.

Orlov notes that in addition to the so-called "political" prisoners, the occupiers have another major activity - kidnapping for money.

"The standard fee for orcs in the district for the release of a prisoner under any pretext is 50,000 hryvnias. This money is required to be paid to the prisoners themselves or their relatives. Over the past two weeks, the situation in occupied Energodar has only worsened. Every day we receive two or three reports of new kidnappings. "Russian World" does not correspond at all to the picture painted by the occupiers on their television and telegram channels. They brought to the city of power engineers only torture and continuous terror ", the mayor emphasizes.