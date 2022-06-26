Russia has already exported 400,000 tons of Ukrainian grain, - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

During the four months of large-scale Russian invasion, the occupiers removed at least 400,000 tons of grain from the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to the statement of the First Deputy Minister of Agriculture Taras Vysotsky on the air of the project Radio Svoboda Crimea.Realities.

Vysotsky notes that at the time of the actual occupation, there were about one and a half million tons of grain in these territories.

"If you add all the cases, then about 400 thousand tons. It is clear that with the remaining million tons, we can only after deoccupation," - said Vysotsky.

