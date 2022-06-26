General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine released official information on Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on June 26

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on June 26.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The message reads: "One hundred and twenty-third days of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continue.

In the Volyn and Polissya areas, on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, the preparation of sabotage and reconnaissance groups by separate units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation for their further actions on the territory of Ukraine is noted.

In the Siversky direction, in order to demonstrate the presence and restraint of the Defense Forces, the enemy holds separate units of the Western Military District in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions. He fired on civilian and military infrastructure near Khrinivka and Yanzhulivka.

Watch more: In Kyiv, rescuers released body of dead man from under rubble. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired from tanks and artillery of various calibers at the settlements of Ruski Tyshky, Chepil, Chuhuiv, Zolochiv, and Mospanovo. He struck air strikes near Yavirsky, Dementievka, and Zamulivka. He tried to improve the tactical situation in the area of ​​the Dementiyivka settlement by assault, but was unsuccessful.

The districts of Nova Dmytrivka, Dibrivne, Virnopillia, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dolyna, and Ridne were shelled in the Sloviansk direction. Our soldiers successfully repulsed enemy assaults in the areas of Dolyna, Kurulka, and Mazanivka.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy, with the support of artillery, tries to block the city of Lysychansk from the southern direction. He fired on civilian and military infrastructure in the Lysychansk, Verkhnokamyanka, and Loskutivka districts. He struck an air strike near Vovchoyarivka. To support the offensive, the enemy strengthened the artillery group.

Read more: Rashists steal men and women from Enerhodar every day for money. Fee is 50 thousand hryvnias, - mayor Orlov

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers did not fight actively, fired artillery at the area of ​​the settlement of Maiaki.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired mortars, barrel, and jet artillery at our positions near Mykolaivka, Berestove, Pokrovsky, Kodema, and New York.

Ukrainian soldiers inflicted heavy losses on the enemy near the village of Pavlivka. After an unsuccessful assault, the occupiers withdrew.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, and Zaporizhia directions, the enemy fired at the positions of our troops with artillery and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Vodiane, Pisky, Mariinka, Prechistivka, Huliaipole, and Bilohiria. He fired missile and artillery strikes at the civilian infrastructure of settlements in the rear areas of the defense forces.

See more: Russians launched missile strike on Kharkiv. Proceedings have been initiated, - Office of Prosecutor General. PHOTO

In the South Bug area, the occupiers fired on civilian infrastructure from barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Osokorivka, Trudolyubivka, Dobryanka, Hannivka, Zorya, Blahodatne, and Luch. He struck missile strikes on the infrastructure of the city of Mykolaiv.

With the support of army aircraft, the enemy tried to regain control of the settlement of Potemkin, but was unsuccessful and withdrew.

The blockade of the north-western part of the Black Sea continues.

In the temporarily occupied territories, the occupation authorities continue to carry out so-called "filtration" measures against local residents. Counterintelligence measures have been intensified at checkpoints. "

Ukraine's defense forces inflict losses on the enemy in all directions. Therefore, the invaders are trying in any way to avoid hostilities.

In connection with the refusal to return to the territory of Ukraine of a significant part of the occupiers, who were taken away to restore combat readiness, the command of certain units banned any leave for personnel. "

Read more: Large columns of enemy vehicles are moving through Mariupol in westerly direction, - Andryushchenko