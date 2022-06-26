G7 countries will commit to support Ukraine indefinitely, - Bloomberg.

The leaders of the G7 want to commit to providing indefinite support to Ukraine to defend against Russian invasion. Earlier, some countries hinted that they would rather a ceasefire through negotiations.

According to Censor.NET, the G7's commitment is stated in the text of the draft statement from their summit in Germany on June 26, Bloomberg reports.

"We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic support to Ukraine as needed," the draft statement said.

According to Bloomberg, this wording is particularly important because some members of the alliance are concerned about the prolongation of the war, and some, such as Germany and France, have hinted that they may be more open to the idea of ​​a ceasefire through negotiations.

According to the document, the leaders of the "Great Seven" also consider the possibility of using revenues from tariffs to support Ukraine.

The leaders also discussed how to coordinate actions to fight inflation and maintain pressure on Russia. In addition, talks were held on tackling climate change and on infrastructure and investment.

