Ukrainian soldiers successfully repulsed enemy assaults in Slaviansk direction, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published operational information on the situation in Donetsk and Slaviansk directions.

As Censor.NЕТ reports, this was stated on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The report states: "In the Slovyansk direction, the areas of the settlements of Nova Dmytrivka, Dibrivne, Vernopillya, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dolyna and Ridne were shelled. Our soldiers successfully repulsed enemy assaults in the areas of Dolyna, Kurulka and Mazanivka.

In Donetsk direction, the enemy, with the support of artillery, tries to block the city of Lysychansk from the southern direction. He fired on civilian and military infrastructure in Lysychansk, Verkhnokamyanka and Loskutivka districts. He struck an air strike near Vovchoyarivka. To support the offensive, the enemy strengthened the artillery group. "

Read more: Occupiers give gas masks away to local militants and Russian militaries. There is a possibility of detonation of containers with chemicals, - SSU